2017 postseason shares announced

The 2017 postseason shares were just announced by Major League Baseball. Players and coaches from the ten playoff teams now have some walkin’ around money. The 2017 pool is a record high: $84,500,432.15, shattering last year’s record total of $76,627,827.09. Thanks YouTube TV, Camping World and Doosan!

Shares come from the “players’ pool,” which calculated by taking 50 percent of the gate receipts from the Wild Card games; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first three games of the Division Series; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the League Championship Series; and 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series. The players’ pool is divided among the 10 postseason clubs.

The clubs themselves decide how many shares to allocate, with the players making decisions regarding which part timers, cup-of-coffee callups, staffers, etc. get. They also have the ability to hand out straight cash awards in whatever amount they want as opposed to a percentage cut of the postseason money.

The breakdown:

Houston Astros (Share of Players’ Pool: $30,420,155.57; value of each of full share: $438,901.57) – The Astros issued 60 full shares, a total of 9.23 partial shares and four cash awards;

Los Angeles Dodgers (Share of Players’ Pool: $20,280,103.72; value of each of full share: $259,722.14) – The Dodgers issued 65 full shares, a total of 12.768 partial shares and 14 cash awards;

Chicago Cubs (Share of Players’ Pool: $10,140,051.86; value of each of full share: $133,159.02) – The Cubs issued 68 full shares, a total of 7.5 partial shares and six cash awards;

New York Yankees (Share of Players’ Pool: $10,140,051.86; value of each of full share: $138,897.63) – The Yankees issued 57 full shares and a total of 15.01 partial shares;

Arizona Diamondbacks (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,746,264.04; value of each of full share: $40,976.78) – The D-backs issued 59 full shares, a total of 7.849 partial shares and four cash awards;

Boston Red Sox (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,746,264.04; value of each of full share: $36,438.21) – The Red Sox issued 65 full shares, a total of 10.01 partial shares and six cash awards;

Cleveland Indians (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,746,264.04; value of each of full share: $36,782.68) – The Indians issued 62 full shares, a total of 8.584 partial shares and nine cash awards;

Washington Nationals (Share of Players’ Pool: $2,746,264.04; value of each of full share: $36,868.74) – The Nationals issued 61 full shares, a total of 10.522 partial shares and 16 cash awards;

Colorado Rockies (Share of Players’ Pool: $1,267,506.48; value of each of full share: $18,878.74) – The Rockies issued 52 full shares and a total of 15.139 partial shares;

Minnesota Twins (Share of Players’ Pool: $1,267,506.48; value of each of full share: $18,990.36) – The Twins issued 62 full shares, a total of 2.5 partial shares and 35 cash awards;

It stinks to lose the Wild Card game, but getting $18K for your trouble ain’t bad, right?

Follow @craigcalcaterra