Report: Rangers to sign Doug Fister

The Rangers reportedly have a major league deal in place with free agent right-hander Doug Fister, according to Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston. The club has yet to announce the signing, which is pending a physical.

Fister, 33, went 5-9 in 15 starts with the Red Sox in 2017. His one-year stint encapsulated a 4.88 ERA and career highs in both his strikeout (8.3 SO/9) and walk rates (3.8 BB/9). While he’s been on something of a downward spiral since 2013, the righty finally managed to stay healthy for an entire season and produced 1.4 fWAR by season’s end, making him the fifth-most valuable starter in the Boston’s rotation. He returned in October for his fifth career postseason run, but was met with disaster in Game 3 of the ALDS and surrendered four hits and three runs in just 1 1/3 innings of a brutal 10-3 loss to the Astros.

The terms of Fister’s contract have yet to be reported, though it’s worth noting that he has not garnered a multiyear deal since his two-year run with the Nationals in 2014-2015. The Rangers are poised to be his sixth team since 2011, adding to a list that includes the Mariners, Tigers, Nationals, Astros and Red Sox. He could be a boon for the club, whose rotation ranked 24th in the league with a cumulative 4.66 ERA and 6.7 fWAR in 2017.

