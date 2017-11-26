Report: Rangers showing “sustained interest” in Alex Cobb, Lance Lynn

The Rangers signed free agent pitcher Doug Fister on Sunday afternoon, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $4 million with a club option for the 2019 season. Jon Morosi reports that the Rangers are still on the hunt for pitching, showing “sustained interest” in free agents Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn.
Adding a pitcher like Cobb or Lynn would help solidify the Rangers’ rotation behind Cole Hamels. As it stands, the Rangers’ rotation behind Hamels would include Martin Perez, Nick Martinez, A.J. Griffin, and someone from the minor leagues.
Cobb, 30, finished the 2017 season 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA and a 128/44 K/BB ratio in 179 1/3 innings.
Lynn, 30, went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA and a 153/78 K/BB ratio in 186 1/3 innings. It was a necessary performance for him after missing the 2016 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Fister, 33, went 5-9 in 15 starts with the Red Sox in 2017. His one-year stint encapsulated a 4.88 ERA and career highs in both his strikeout (8.3 SO/9) and walk rates (3.8 BB/9). While he’s been on something of a downward spiral since 2013, the righty finally managed to stay healthy for an entire season and produced 1.4 fWAR by season’s end, making him the fifth-most valuable starter in the Boston’s rotation. He returned in October for his fifth career postseason run, but was met with disaster in Game 3 of the ALDS and surrendered four hits and three runs in just 1 1/3 innings of a brutal 10-3 loss to the Astros.
The terms of Fister’s contract have yet to be reported, though it’s worth noting that he has not garnered a multiyear deal since his two-year run with the Nationals in 2014-2015. The Rangers are poised to be his sixth team since 2011, adding to a list that includes the Mariners, Tigers, Nationals, Astros and Red Sox. He could be a boon for the club, whose rotation ranked 24th in the league with a cumulative 4.66 ERA and 6.7 fWAR in 2017.