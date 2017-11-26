Report: Rangers showing “sustained interest” in Alex Cobb, Lance Lynn

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Rangers signed free agent pitcher Doug Fister on Sunday afternoon, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $4 million with a club option for the 2019 season. Jon Morosi reports that the Rangers are still on the hunt for pitching, showing “sustained interest” in free agents Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn.

Adding a pitcher like Cobb or Lynn would help solidify the Rangers’ rotation behind Cole Hamels. As it stands, the Rangers’ rotation behind Hamels would include Martin Perez, Nick Martinez, A.J. Griffin, and someone from the minor leagues.

Cobb, 30, finished the 2017 season 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA and a 128/44 K/BB ratio in 179 1/3 innings.

Lynn, 30, went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA and a 153/78 K/BB ratio in 186 1/3 innings. It was a necessary performance for him after missing the 2016 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Follow @Baer_Bill