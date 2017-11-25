Tigers avoid arbitration with Blaine Hardy

The Tigers avoided arbitration with reliever Blaine Hardy and signed the left-hander to a one-year deal, per a team announcement on Saturday. This is Hardy’s first year of arbitration eligibility. The exact terms of the deal have yet to be publicized.
The 30-year-old lefty completed his fourth campaign with the Tigers in 2017, supplementing a career-worst 5.94 ERA and -0.2 fWAR with a 3.5 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 through 33 1/3 innings. Despite his struggles at the major league level, he managed to turn things around in Triple-A Toledo, where a 3.10 ERA and low walk and home run rates skewed more toward the respectable career averages the Tigers are accustomed to seeing from him.
Hardy wasn’t the only one to cut a deal with the Tigers this weekend. Right-handers Kevin Comer and Mark Montgomery are also set to join the club on minor league contracts in 2018, as are outfielder/first baseman Chad Huffman and outfielder/second baseman Niko Goodrum.
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that Mets’ officials have expressed interest in signing free agent second baseman Neil Walker. While the rumor has yet to be confirmed, Walker could be a relatively affordable choice for the club, who cut him loose in a trade to the Brewers in August and are reportedly seeking infield depth again this offseason.
Walker, 32, amassed 2.1 fWAR with the clubs in 2017, slashing .265/.362/.439 with 14 home runs in 448 PA. His production rate took a sharp nosedive from the career-best numbers he put up in 2016, but part of his regression can be traced back to a left hamstring strain, which landed him on the disabled list for over six weeks in June.
The Mets have cast a wide net in their search for second base depth this offseason, with reports linking them to Ian Kinsler, Dee Gordon and others. Walker’s familiarity with the team works in his favor, but as Puma points out, communication broke down between the two sides during extension talks last February and may cast a pall over future contract talks this winter.