Report: Mets have discussed Ian Kinsler trade with Tigers

Jon Morosi reports that the Mets have had preliminary trade discussions with the Tigers concerning veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Kinsler, 35, had the worst season of his career in 2017, finishing with a .236/.313/.412 triple-slash line along with 22 home runs, 52 RBI, 90 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 613 plate appearances. He did, however, have a .244 BABIP, which is 42 points below his career average, so the Mets — and any other interested team — would be banking on a rebound season in 2018.

Kinsler’s 2018 option, worth $10 million, vested when he took his 600th plate appearance in 2017. He can become a free agent after the season.

The Mets need a second baseman or a third baseman and they will use Asdrubal Cabrera at whatever position isn’t addressed. In this case, Cabrera would be the everyday third baseman if the Mets were to acquire Kinsler.

