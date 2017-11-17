Giancarlo Stanton: “all teams have plenty of money”

The other day, when Derek Jeter made a public appearance at the owners’ meetings, he talked about how the Marlins are losing money, necessitating serious budget cuts. “It’s an organization that’s been losing money for quite some time,” the Marlins CEP said, “so we have to turn that around.”

Sadly, no one asked him right after that why he just joined in to pay over a billion bucks for this money-losing endeavor. I guess everyone thought it’d be rude to rub his financial irresponsibility in his face.

Haha, just kidding. Everyone knows that Jeter is no dummy. He bought a major league franchise because he, like every other owner, knows that they are licenses to print money. No claim that a baseball team is losing money, year-over-year, should be taken at face value. Just ask Jeff Loria, Jeter’s predecessor, who managed to find all manner of ways to make money off of his franchise that, somehow, did not show up in final numbers he would talk about yet never publicly reveal (do a word search for “Double Play Company”). But even if they do lose money in annual cash flow, these franchises have appreciated at preposterous rates over the years, ensuring an eventual windfall.

Giancarlo Stanton knows this. The man who Derek Jeter is going to trade because of all the money he makes is unfazed by Jeter’s claims or the claims of teams which say they are unable to take on his $295 million contract. From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

That is to say that Stanton, who led the league with 59 homers and 132 runs batted in, wants to play for a contender, which the Marlins aren’t, even with him. But did he really think the new Miami ownership, plotting to cut deeply into payroll, would make any significant pitching moves that would satisfy him?. “I’m not entirely sure, to be honest,” he said. “But I know all teams have plenty of money.” Some more than others, of course. “Yes, that’s true,” he said. “But plenty, nonetheless.”

Someone will, eventually, pony up for Stanton. It will cost them a lot of money, yes. But they have it.

