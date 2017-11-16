Getty Images

Yankees interested in Jurickson Profar

By Craig Calcaterra Nov 16, 2017
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the New York Yankees are interested in acquiring Jurickson Profar from the Rangers.

Sherman says, the Yankees “would be willing to take on a single player with upside and pedigree in exchange for multiple players who are crowding their deep 40-man roster.” And yes, Profar has pedigree as he was once the top prospect in all of baseball and is still only 24 years-old. That said, he has batted just .229/.309/.329 in 206 career games at the major league level. There have been flashes of quality play from him and short stretches where he looked like what he was once cracked up to be, but the results have not been there in any kind of sustainable way.

All that said, the Yankees likely don’t think of him as an everyday player anyway. Given that they are pretty much set at any position Profar has played in the past, they are likely thinking of him as a super-utility type, which may very well suit him going forward. That, plus a change of scenery, could make him a pretty useful player if the cost isn’t all that high. The Yankees aren’t likely to be the only team to think so.

 

Former MVPs Mike Trout, Bryce Harper sadly an afterthought in 2017 MVP voting

By Bill Baer Nov 16, 2017
By all accounts, Angels outfielder Mike Trout and outfielder Bryce Harper had MVP-caliber seasons in 2017. Trout, however, finished fourth in MVP Award voting and Harper finished 12th.

Up until he injured his left knee running out a ground ball in mid-August, Harper looked like the presumptive NL MVP. He was hitting .326/.419/.614 with 29 home runs, 87 RBI, and 92 runs scored in 472 plate appearances. With a month and a half in the season to go, Harper appeared to be on his way to perhaps 40 homers and certainly 100 RBI and 100 runs, both large, round numbers that voters love.

Harper, however, wouldn’t return until September 6. He finished out his regular season, just five more games, with three singles and two walks in 20 trips to the plate.

Trout, like Harper, appeared to be in the midst of his best season up until he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. He was batting .337/.461/.742 with 16 home runs, 36 RBI, 36 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 206 plate appearances.

Trout returned on July 14, missing a month and a half of game action. Though he remained a stellar player, Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve had captured the nation’s attention. While the Yankees and Astros sped towards playoff berths, Trout’s Angels finished 80-82. Trout barely qualified for the batting title, but the lost time and his team’s lackluster performance surely impacted voters. Trout’s overall numbers: .306/.442/.629, 33 home runs, 72 RBI, 92 runs scored, 22 stolen bases in 507 PA. He led all of baseball with a 1.071 OPS and led the AL in on-base and slugging percentage.

Harper and Trout weren’t the only players who were underappreciated in MVP balloting, but they are the most compelling non-winners. Trout is not without hardware, having won the AL MVP Award in 2014 and ’16. Harper won the NL MVP Award in 2015. Had the injury bug not bit them so severely, they might’ve added more trophies to their mantels.