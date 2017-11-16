Getty Images

The Yankees are interested in Jurickson Profar

By Craig CalcaterraNov 16, 2017, 12:03 PM EST
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the New York Yankees are interested in acquiring Jurickson Profar from the Rangers.

Sherman says, the Yankees “would be willing to take on a single player with upside and pedigree in exchange for multiple players who are crowding their deep 40-man roster.” And yes, Profar has pedigree as he was once the top prospect in all of baseball and is still only 24 years-old. That said, he has batted just .229/.309/.329 in 206 career games at the major league level. There have been flashes of quality play from him and short stretches where he looked like what he was once cracked up to be, but the results have not been there in any kind of sustainable way.

All that said, the Yankees likely don’t think of him as an everyday player anyway. Given that they are pretty much set at any position Profar has played in the past, they are likely thinking of him as a super-utility type, which may very well suit him going forward. That, plus a change of scenery, could make him a pretty useful player if the cost isn’t all that high. The Yankees aren’t likely to be the only team to think so.

 

White Sox acquire hard-throwing reliever Thyago Vieira from the Mariners

By Craig CalcaterraNov 16, 2017, 1:12 PM EST
Another day, another Mariners trade: the Chicago White Sox have acquired righty reliever Thyago Vieira from Seattle for international slot money.

Vieira, 24, has been clocked as high as 103 mph. He made his major league debut with the M’s in August, throwing a single scoreless inning in garbage time loss to Baltimore. Despite that velocity, he only struck out 7.7 batters per nine innings in Double-A and Triple-A last year, and has a 7.4 K/9 ratio in 149 games over seven minor league campaigns. He’s a project.

Still, if your project starts with triple-digit heat, it’s not all bad.