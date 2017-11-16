Report: MLBPA challenging NPB posting system, delaying Shohei Ohtani’s move to MLB

Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball had a “tentative agreement” in place to allow the Nippon Ham Fighters to post Shohei Ohtani — a lauded pitcher and hitter — for $20 million. However, the players’ union is challenging the system, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports, which will delay Ohtani’s move to Major League Baseball until the matter can be resolved.
The union is challenging future terms for the 2018-2020 seasons. The $20 million that would be posted for the right to negotiate with Ohtani would go to his current team, the Fighters. Due to current rules under the collective bargaining agreement, Ohtani would only receive a signing bonus between $300,000 and $3.53 million. Understandably, the union is concerned about this inequality, despite having agreed to the current terms regarding international players.
According to one of Heyman’s sources described current talks as at a “standstill.”
A management source said, “The union is holding up the posting agreement. The union is making demands.” Which is, of course, something someone on the side of management should be expected to say, so it actually provides zero insight.
As Heyman notes, if Ohtani waits two years to come to the MLB instead, he can make significantly more guaranteed money. He currently makes approximately $3 million per year with Nippon Ham.
The union is doing what it’s designed to do: advocating on behalf of its players. It would have been better if the union had prioritized this issue more during negotiations for the current CBA, but it can’t necessarily cover everything. As expected, the framing of this issue is such that the union is painted as preventing baseball from getting a superstar talent. In the end, though, it’s better for Ohtani and all international players who move to the U.S. after him if the union deliberates this issue now rather than sets a precedent for MLB and NPB ownership to receive a windfall each time a player is posted.
Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports that the Pirates have dismissed Rene Gayo, director of Latin American scouting, for receiving improper payments. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic broke the news first.
The Pirates issued a statement:
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that the Club will not be renewing the contract of Director of Latin American Scouting, Rene Gayo. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President, General Manager Neal Huntington.
“We informed Rene that we would not be renewing his contract upon its expiration next month and thanked him for his efforts on behalf of the Pirates,” said Huntington. “As an organization, we concluded that we needed to move in a new and different direction with our Latin American scouting leadership. We will immediately begin an exhaustive search aimed at securing the very best leader for our Latin American scouting operations.”
“We had been apprised of Major League Baseball’s investigation into alleged Rules violations committed by Rene during his tenure with the Pirates and the fact that MLB intends to discipline Rene as a result of those violations. Other than confirming our profound disappointment in the breach of trust that was the subject of MLB’s investigation, we will have no further comment on the investigation or MLB’s intended discipline.”
According to Rosenthal’s report, Gayo received payment from at least one Mexican Summer League team for the sale of a player to the Pirates. Rosenthal also notes that the Pirates aren’t expect to receive any form of punishment from Major League Baseball, though Gayo himself may.
Gayo was responsible for discovering players including Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco, as well as Edgar Santana, Elias Diaz, and Jose Osuna. In the documentary Pelotero, which focused on the recruitment of Miguel Sano and Juan Carlos Bautista, Gayo was portrayed as having used MLB’s investigation into Sano’s true age to scare off teams to gain leverage in negotiations.