If you’re anything like me, you have perhaps unintentionally romanticized the job of a general manager. I have very little idea how a trade conversation between two GMs would actually go down, but I’ve always assumed it involved full sentences with perfect grammar and capitalization, and would look nothing like a conversation between me and my friends.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith has turned that fantasy on its head. He writes that one thing he learned at the GM meetings was that GMs use emojis and animated .gifs when responding to trade proposals.

My favorite reply to the news was from our own D.J. Short:

Every Mike Trout discussion pic.twitter.com/tlAB5TiVW9 — D.J. Short (@djshort) November 16, 2017

JERRY DIPOTO: u up??

BILLY EPPLER: yea y?

JERRY DIPOTO: trout

BILLY EPPLER: dude no lol [insert Michael Jordan .gif]

