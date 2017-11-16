Cubs are interested in Brandon Morrow

Patrick Mooney of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the Chicago Cubs have are going to target free agent reliever Brandon Morrow.
Morrow had a fantastic season in his first year as a reliever, posting a 2.06 ERA and 50/9 K/BB ratio over 43.2 innings. The Cubs were defeated by the Dodgers in the NLCS, in large part because their bullpen just didn’t match up to either that of Los Angeles’ or to the 2016 Cubs pen, so upgrades are in order.
Mooney says that Addison Reed could also be a target.
Another day, another Mariners trade: the Chicago White Sox have acquired righty reliever Thyago Vieira from Seattle for international slot money.
Vieira, 24, has been clocked as high as 103 mph. He made his major league debut with the M’s in August, throwing a single scoreless inning in garbage time loss to Baltimore. Despite that velocity, he only struck out 7.7 batters per nine innings in Double-A and Triple-A last year, and has a 7.4 K/9 ratio in 149 games over seven minor league campaigns. He’s a project.
Still, if your project starts with triple-digit heat, it’s not all bad.