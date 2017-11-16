Athletics still see Bruce Maxwell as the starting catcher

Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has made a lot of headlines lately, both for good reasons and for bad reasons. The good: In September, he became the first Major League Baseball player to protest police violence against people of color by kneeling for the national anthem. The bad: Allegedly, Maxwell was inebriated and pulled a gun on a food delivery person last month.

The Athletics still see Maxwell as the club’s starting catcher, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reported recently. Maxwell pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court on December 28 for a pretrial hearing.

GM David Forst said, “I don’t want to talk about the off-field stuff right now. We’ll let the criminal proceedings play out. But from a baseball standpoint, I expect Bruce to be our catcher next year.”

Maxwell, 26, hit .237/.329/.333 with three home runs, 22 RBI, and 21 runs scored in 253 plate appearances last season. He got the majority of starts behind the plate once the Brewers claimed Stephen Vogt off waivers from the A’s in late June.

