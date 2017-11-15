Library of Congress

Scott Boras: “Jake Arrieta is a big squirrel with a lot of nuts in his tree”

By Craig CalcaterraNov 15, 2017, 2:31 PM EST
Every time there’s a gathering of baseball’s owners or executives such as at the Winter Meetings or the GM and owner meetings, you can rest assured that there will be a Scott Boras media scrum.

He’s the biggest agent in the game and has a say in where the biggest stars in the game will play, so it makes sense that dozens of reporters will crowd around him and hang on his every word. You’d think that, at some point, he’d just hold an actual press conference where everyone could hear him and people could ask questions in an orderly fashion, but I suppose that’ll never happen. Partially because Major League Baseball probably doesn’t want to give him any official imprimatur in the form of a microphone. Probably because I suspect Boras rather likes people crowding around him like he’s a rock star. Thus the scrum.

It’s very, very rare that any actual news comes out of these things. When Boars clients sign, he doesn’t make an announcement. Either the team does or Jon Heyman or someone reports it. If a player is talking to a team seriously, Boras will actually be a source of misinformation, trying to make it appear as if everything is up in the air and there are numerous suitors. He’s an agent. It’s part of his job.

We do get some fun things out of the Boras scrums, however. The Scott Boras metaphors. Stuff like these two nuggets he just dropped down at the owners meetings:

I don’t know either. But, thanks to this, Jake Arrieta‘s name is in the headline of this post and will be in the headline of lots of other stories. I suppose, if he looks at his phone from wherever it is he’s spending his offseason it’ll make him happy to see he’s in the news. Which is also part of an agent’s job, I suppose.

Anyway, congrats on the nuts, Jake.

Miguel Cabrera is going to be in The Best Shape of His Life

By Craig CalcaterraNov 15, 2017, 1:16 PM EST
Miguel Cabrera is coming off his worse year as a major leaguer. While it’s possible that, after 15 seasons, the future Hall of Famer is finally entering a decline phase, the steep falloff in production he experienced was due far more to his health than to his age and the miles on the odometer.

Cabrera injured his back in the World Baseball Classic last spring and never managed to get right during the season. A lot of this, no doubt, is due to Miggy’s notorious aversion to taking time off when he’s banged up. More of it is due to the Tigers’ more troublesome aversion to making him take time off even when it is clear that he’s not himself, health-wise.

But never fear, the offseason conditioning stories are here!

MLB.com’s Jason Beck spoke to General Manager Al Avila during the GM meetings earlier this week and he says there will be a new and improved Miguel Cabrera next season:

“He’s working on his core muscle, and it’s a whole different workout program than he had before,” Avila said. “It’s basically geared toward strengthening that back and the vertebrae. Right now, in talking to him, he is probably going to be stronger than ever . . . You know how during the season he lost a lot of weight? He also lost some strength,” Avila said. “So he was weak in certain areas. And just because you lose weight doesn’t mean your muscles are strong enough to hold your back. And so, that’s what he’s doing now. He’s got the weight off, and now he’s strengthening those muscles around the core to give him that support.”

We’ll certainly see.

