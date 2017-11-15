Mets leaning towards having Asdrubal Cabrera as starting third baseman in 2018

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are leaning towards having Asdrubal Cabrera open the 2018 season as the starting third baseman. Nothing is official yet.
The Mets picked up Cabrera’s 2018 option earlier this month at $8.25 million. He finished the 2017 season batting .280/.351/.434 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 540 plate appearances. He spent nearly as much time at third base as he did at shortstop and also played some second base as well.
Veteran third baseman David Wright underwent lower back surgery in October and rotator cuff surgery in September. While Wright intends to play baseball again, the Mets are smartly planning their future without him.
If the Mets happen to pick up a third baseman, either through free agency or via trade, Cabrera may instead become the every day second baseman. However, given what’s known to be available via trade and free agency, it seems more likely the Mets acquire a second baseman than a third baseman.
The Mariners announced on Wednesday night that the club acquired infielder Ryon Healy from the Athletics in exchange for pitcher Emilio Pagan and infielder Alexander Campos.
Healy, 25, finished the 2017 campaign batting .271/.302/.451 with 25 home runs and 78 RBI across 605 plate appearances. He spent most of his time as a DH, but played first and third base as well. Healy found himself relegated to DH duty with the emergence of Matt Olson and Matt Chapman at the corner infield spots, so the A’s had been letting teams know Healy was available for trade. Healy is under team control through 2022 and will enter his first year of arbitration eligibility after the 2019 season.
In a statement, GM Jerry DiPoto said of Healy, “Ryon brings a power bat to our lineup at first base, while providing the flexibility to play third base. He adds to a growing core of productive young players who impact our present and future.”
Pagan, 26, made his major league debut last season. He appeared in 34 games as a reliever, accruing a 3.22 ERA with a 56/8 K/BB ratio in 50 1/3 innings.
Campos, 17, made his professional debut with the Mariners’ Dominican Summer League team. He hit .290/.413/.367 in 254 trips to the plate. He played mostly shortstop, but also spent time at second and third base.