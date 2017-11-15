Mets leaning towards having Asdrubal Cabrera as starting third baseman in 2018

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are leaning towards having Asdrubal Cabrera open the 2018 season as the starting third baseman. Nothing is official yet.

The Mets picked up Cabrera’s 2018 option earlier this month at $8.25 million. He finished the 2017 season batting .280/.351/.434 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 540 plate appearances. He spent nearly as much time at third base as he did at shortstop and also played some second base as well.

Veteran third baseman David Wright underwent lower back surgery in October and rotator cuff surgery in September. While Wright intends to play baseball again, the Mets are smartly planning their future without him.

If the Mets happen to pick up a third baseman, either through free agency or via trade, Cabrera may instead become the every day second baseman. However, given what’s known to be available via trade and free agency, it seems more likely the Mets acquire a second baseman than a third baseman.

Follow @Baer_Bill