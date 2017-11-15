Mariners acquire Ryon Healy from the Athletics

The Mariners announced on Wednesday night that the club acquired infielder Ryon Healy from the Athletics in exchange for pitcher Emilio Pagan and infielder Alexander Campos.

Healy, 25, finished the 2017 campaign batting .271/.302/.451 with 25 home runs and 78 RBI across 605 plate appearances. He spent most of his time as a DH, but played first and third base as well. Healy found himself relegated to DH duty with the emergence of Matt Olson and Matt Chapman at the corner infield spots, so the A’s had been letting teams know Healy was available for trade. Healy is under team control through 2022 and will enter his first year of arbitration eligibility after the 2019 season.

In a statement, GM Jerry DiPoto said of Healy, “Ryon brings a power bat to our lineup at first base, while providing the flexibility to play third base. He adds to a growing core of productive young players who impact our present and future.”

Pagan, 26, made his major league debut last season. He appeared in 34 games as a reliever, accruing a 3.22 ERA with a 56/8 K/BB ratio in 50 1/3 innings.

Campos, 17, made his professional debut with the Mariners’ Dominican Summer League team. He hit .290/.413/.367 in 254 trips to the plate. He played mostly shortstop, but also spent time at second and third base.

Follow @Baer_Bill