Derek Jeter is listening to offers, but has not yet talked to Giancarlo Stanton

New Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter showed up at his first ever owners meeting today and met the press. The only question on the press’ mind when it comes to the Marlins these days, of course, is what’s going to happen to slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who is on the trading block.
Jeter did not have much to say about that, apart from noting that the team is listening to trade offers on him. Jeter also said that he has not yet spoken with Stanton himself, but that president of baseball operations Michael Hill has been in contact. Given that Stanton must sign off on any trade due to his no-trade clause, and given that Jeter hasn’t talked to him yet, you have to assume that means the trade talks are not really advanced.
That Stanton will be traded seems like a foregone conclusion, though Jeter tried to muddy those waters a bit today:
“It’s an organization that’s been losing money for quite some time, so we have to turn that around . . . it’s easy to point the finger at [Stanton], because he makes the most money, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s the move that’s going to be made.”
If Jeter’s goal is to save the Marlins a lot of money — and he’s on record saying that payroll must be radically reduced — there’s really no other way to do it. He’s dealing Stanton if he is able to. The dude is guaranteed $295 million over the remaining 10 years of his contract, though he has an opt-out after the 2020 season.
Miguel Cabrera is coming off his worse year as a major leaguer. While it’s possible that, after 15 seasons, the future Hall of Famer is finally entering a decline phase, the steep falloff in production he experienced was due far more to his health than to his age and the miles on the odometer.
Cabrera injured his back in the World Baseball Classic last spring and never managed to get right during the season. A lot of this, no doubt, is due to Miggy’s notorious aversion to taking time off when he’s banged up. More of it is due to the Tigers’ more troublesome aversion to making him take time off even when it is clear that he’s not himself, health-wise.
But never fear, the offseason conditioning stories are here!
MLB.com’s Jason Beck spoke to General Manager Al Avila during the GM meetings earlier this week and he says there will be a new and improved Miguel Cabrera next season:
“He’s working on his core muscle, and it’s a whole different workout program than he had before,” Avila said. “It’s basically geared toward strengthening that back and the vertebrae. Right now, in talking to him, he is probably going to be stronger than ever . . . You know how during the season he lost a lot of weight? He also lost some strength,” Avila said. “So he was weak in certain areas. And just because you lose weight doesn’t mean your muscles are strong enough to hold your back. And so, that’s what he’s doing now. He’s got the weight off, and now he’s strengthening those muscles around the core to give him that support.”
We’ll certainly see.
