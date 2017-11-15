Derek Jeter is listening to offers, but has not yet talked to Giancarlo Stanton

New Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter showed up at his first ever owners meeting today and met the press. The only question on the press’ mind when it comes to the Marlins these days, of course, is what’s going to happen to slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who is on the trading block.

Jeter did not have much to say about that, apart from noting that the team is listening to trade offers on him. Jeter also said that he has not yet spoken with Stanton himself, but that president of baseball operations Michael Hill has been in contact. Given that Stanton must sign off on any trade due to his no-trade clause, and given that Jeter hasn’t talked to him yet, you have to assume that means the trade talks are not really advanced.

That Stanton will be traded seems like a foregone conclusion, though Jeter tried to muddy those waters a bit today:

“It’s an organization that’s been losing money for quite some time, so we have to turn that around . . . it’s easy to point the finger at [Stanton], because he makes the most money, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s the move that’s going to be made.”

If Jeter’s goal is to save the Marlins a lot of money — and he’s on record saying that payroll must be radically reduced — there’s really no other way to do it. He’s dealing Stanton if he is able to. The dude is guaranteed $295 million over the remaining 10 years of his contract, though he has an opt-out after the 2020 season.

