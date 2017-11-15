Jason Miller/Getty Images

Corey Kluber, Max Scherzer win 2017 Cy Young Awards

By Bill BaerNov 15, 2017, 6:55 PM EST
4 Comments

Indians starter Corey Kluber won the 2017 American League Cy Young Award as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America. It’s Kluber’s second Cy Young Award, having also won it in 2014.

Kluber, 31, led all of baseball with 18 wins, a 2.25 ERA, a 0.869 WHIP, and a 7.36:1 K:BB ratio. He also struck out 265 batters and walked only 36 in 203 2/3 innings. In doing so, Kluber helped the Indians win 102 games, including 22 wins in a row from August 24 to September 14. The Indians were ultimately stopped in the ALDS by the Yankees in five games.

Kluber received 28 of 30 first-place votes, as well as two second-place votes. Chris Sale of the Red Sox, who finished in second place, had two first-place votes and 28 second-place votes. Third-place finisher Luis Severino of the Yankees had 20 third-place votes. Also receiving votes were Carlos Carrasco of the Indians, Justin Verlander of the Tigers and Astros, Craig Kimbrel of the Red Sox, Ervin Santana of the Twins, and Marcus Stroman of the Blue Jays.

In the National League, Nationals starter Max Scherzer took home the hardware for the second year in a row and the third time in his career. He’s the first pitcher to win back-to-back Cy Young Awards since Clayton Kershaw in 2013-14.

Scherzer, 33, led the National League with 268 strikeouts and a 0.902 WHIP. He also went 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and walked only 55 across 200 2/3 innings.

Scherzer received 27 of 30 first-place votes, as well as three second-place votes. Kershaw finished in second place with three first-place votes, 25 second place votes, and one third-place vote. The Nats’ Stephen Strasburg finished in third place with one second-place vote and 23 third-place votes. Also receiving votes were the Diamondbacks’ Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray, the Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen and Alex Wood, the Nats’ Gio Gonzalez, the Mets’ Jacob deGrom, and the Brewers’ Jimmy Nelson.

Cardinals plan to move Dexter Fowler to the corner outfield

Justin Berl/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 15, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
2 Comments

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak flew to Las Vegas to meet with outfielder Dexter Fowler in person. Mozeliak told the veteran that the club wants to move him from center field to an outfield corner in an effort to improve the overall defense in the outfield.

Fowler, 31, has never been known as an above-average defender, but he has played in center for all but one of 9,240 2/3 defensive innings in his career. So, it’s a big change. With Fowler out of center, the Cardinals plan to shift Tommy Pham over to center. Defensive metrics seem to agree that Pham is a significantly above-average defender.

Mozeliak told Fowler that the organization has no plans to trade him. Fowler has four years and $58 million remaining on his five-year, $82.5 million contract.

Goold also notes in his column that Matt Carpenter could be “an everyday player without an everyday position.”  Carpenter mostly played first base last season, but did spend over 100 innings at second and third base as well.