Corey Kluber, Max Scherzer win 2017 Cy Young Awards

Indians starter Corey Kluber won the 2017 American League Cy Young Award as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America. It’s Kluber’s second Cy Young Award, having also won it in 2014.

Kluber, 31, led all of baseball with 18 wins, a 2.25 ERA, a 0.869 WHIP, and a 7.36:1 K:BB ratio. He also struck out 265 batters and walked only 36 in 203 2/3 innings. In doing so, Kluber helped the Indians win 102 games, including 22 wins in a row from August 24 to September 14. The Indians were ultimately stopped in the ALDS by the Yankees in five games.

Kluber received 28 of 30 first-place votes, as well as two second-place votes. Chris Sale of the Red Sox, who finished in second place, had two first-place votes and 28 second-place votes. Third-place finisher Luis Severino of the Yankees had 20 third-place votes. Also receiving votes were Carlos Carrasco of the Indians, Justin Verlander of the Tigers and Astros, Craig Kimbrel of the Red Sox, Ervin Santana of the Twins, and Marcus Stroman of the Blue Jays.

In the National League, Nationals starter Max Scherzer took home the hardware for the second year in a row and the third time in his career. He’s the first pitcher to win back-to-back Cy Young Awards since Clayton Kershaw in 2013-14.

Scherzer, 33, led the National League with 268 strikeouts and a 0.902 WHIP. He also went 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and walked only 55 across 200 2/3 innings.

Scherzer received 27 of 30 first-place votes, as well as three second-place votes. Kershaw finished in second place with three first-place votes, 25 second place votes, and one third-place vote. The Nats’ Stephen Strasburg finished in third place with one second-place vote and 23 third-place votes. Also receiving votes were the Diamondbacks’ Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray, the Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen and Alex Wood, the Nats’ Gio Gonzalez, the Mets’ Jacob deGrom, and the Brewers’ Jimmy Nelson.

