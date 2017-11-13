Getty Images

Who Should win the Rookie of the Year Awards? Who Will?

By Craig CalcaterraNov 13, 2017, 8:39 AM EST
I do these “who should win”/”who will win” posts for the major awards every year, but never have I had one where there was no argument whatsoever. Tonight when the Rookie of the Year Award for each league is announced (6PM Eastern, MLB Network), it will be Cody Bellinger in the National League and Aaron Judge in the American League. They both should win and both will win, and it should be unanimous.

Nothing against the other finalists, of course. In the NL Josh Bell (.255/.334/.466 26 HR 90 RBI) and Paul DeJong (.285/.325/.532 25 HR, 65 RBI) each had the sorts of seasons that have, in the past, won Rookie of the Year Awards. In the AL, preseason favorite Andrew Benintendi (.271/.352/.20 HR, 90 RBI)  and Trey Mancini (.293/.338/.488 25 HR, 78 RBI) did the same. It’s just that they didn’t have historically great seasons like Bellinger and Judge, eliminating all suspense whatsoever.

Bellinger, who was not called up until late April and who did not have a set position until a couple of weeks after making his debut, went on to lead the NL Champion Dodgers in home runs with 39, RBI with 97 and slugging percentage at a hefty .581. He trailed only Giancarlo Stanton in homers in the senior circuit, setting a new rookie record for homers in the NL as well. The previous mark — 38 — was held by Frank Robinson (1956) and Wally Berger (1930). He finished in the top ten in the NL in slugging (6th), adjusted OPS (9th), extra base hits (8th), intentional walks (6th), and at bats per homer (2nd). He was the NL Player of the Week twice. He didn’t turn 22 until the dang All-Star break.

Judge’s rookie resume was even more impressive. It’s one that gives him a good shot at not just the Rookie of the Year Award, but MVP honors as well.

Judge led the American League with 52 homers, breaking Mark McGwire’s record of 49 rookie homers, set in 1987. He led the American league in homers, walks, and runs. He was second in bWAR, second in on-base percentage, second in slugging, third in total bases, second in RBI, first in OPS, second in adjusted OPS, fourth in extra base hits, second in intentional walks, first in at bats per homer, and fourth in putouts for a right fielder. He was likewise in the top 3-5 in a host of other, more esoteric sabermetric categories. He just won the Silver Slugger Award. He was the June and September AL Player of the Month. He led the league in strikeouts too, but we’ll let that slide.

So, no, there will be no suspense in the runup to this evening’s Rookie of the Year Award announcement. But it was worth admiring Bellinger and Judge’s seasons once again all the same. If you want to argue about an award, come back this time tomorrow when we argue about the Manager of the Year trophy.

All nine players who received qualifying offers will reject them

By Craig CalcaterraNov 13, 2017, 11:11 AM EST
Jon Heyman reports that all nine of the players who received qualifying offers — Carlos Santana of the Indians, Mike MoustakasEric Hosmer, and Lorenzo Cain of the Royals, Lance Lynn of the Cardinals, Alex Cobb of the Rays, Greg Holland of the Rockies, and Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis of the Cubs — will reject them.

The qualifying offer is extended by the last club to employ free agents and guarantees them a one-year contract at $17.4 million if they accept it. Players who received a qualifying offer have until November 16 to accept or reject the offer. If they reject, the team gets draft pick compensation and the club which signs one of the free agents loses a pick.

It’s not surprising that the current free agents to whom offers were extended will reject them.

Moustakas and Hosmer are both under 30 and can expect multi-year offers. Santana and Cain are each above average everyday players who can likewise expect to find better deals than 1-year, $17.4 million. Pitching is always at a premium on the open market, so a former Cy Young winner like Arrieta, a couple of 30-year-old starters like Lynn and Cobb and a couple of top closers in Davis and Holland should do OK too.

If Heyman is right about this, it will be the first time since 2014 when no one has accepted an offer. Five players have accepted qualifying offers in the past: Jeremy Hellickson and Neil Walker last year and Colby RasmusMatt Wieters and Brett Anderson in 2015.