Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Phillies re-sign Pedro Florimon to a minor league deal

By Bill BaerNov 13, 2017, 9:09 PM EST
1 Comment

The Phillies have re-signed utilityman Pedro Florimon to a minor league deal, Matt Gelb of Philly.com reports.

Florimon, who turns 31 years old next month, played in 15 games with the Phillies this past season, appearing at a multitude of positions: center field, right field, shortstop, second base, third base, and left field. He also posted a productive .866 OPS in a small sample of 49 plate appearances.

With Andres Blanco out of the picture, Florimon has a good chance to secure a role on the Phillies’ bench heading into the 2018 season.

Rays sign Vidal Nuno to a minor league deal

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 13, 2017, 8:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Baseball America’s Matt Eddy reports that the Rays have signed pitcher Vidal Nuno to a minor league deal.

Nuno, 30, made 12 relief appearances for the Orioles last season and did not fare well. He allowed 17 runs (all earned) on 23 hits and 10 walks with 13 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. The lefty also spent time with Triple-A Norfolk with unimpressive results.

It never hurts to have pitching depth and Nuno will cost the Rays next to nothing. It seems likely he makes the Opening Day roster but you never know.