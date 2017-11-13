Phillies re-sign Pedro Florimon to a minor league deal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Phillies have re-signed utilityman Pedro Florimon to a minor league deal, Matt Gelb of Philly.com reports.

Florimon, who turns 31 years old next month, played in 15 games with the Phillies this past season, appearing at a multitude of positions: center field, right field, shortstop, second base, third base, and left field. He also posted a productive .866 OPS in a small sample of 49 plate appearances.

With Andres Blanco out of the picture, Florimon has a good chance to secure a role on the Phillies’ bench heading into the 2018 season.

