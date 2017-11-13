Melvin Upton intends to play baseball in 2018

The Yankees’ search for a manager continues. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees asked the Athletics for permission to interview skipper Bob Melvin, but the A’s denied them.

Melvin, 56, signed an extension with the Athletics at the end of September that will keep him in Oakland through 2019. Since being named interim manager in the middle of the 2011 season, Melvin has led the A’s to a 537-534 (.501) regular season record and three postseason appearances.

The Yankees decided not to bring back Joe Girardi to manage after the club lost in seven games to the Astros in the ALCS. GM Brian Cashman said that he wasn’t happy with Girardi’s ability to connect with younger players.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported that the Yankees also reached out to former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, but Ausmus intends to take a year off from managing. Other candidates that the Yankees are considering include ESPN broadcaster and former player Aaron Boone, Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens, former Indians manager and current Blue Jays advisor of player development Eric Wedge, and former player Jerry Hairston Jr. YES Network broadcasters and former players David Cone and John Flaherty have also expressed interest in the managing job with the Yankees.

