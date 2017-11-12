Report: Giants interested in trading for Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Giants have their sights set on outfielders this offseason, and while they may not have the plethora of top prospects needed to attract someone of Giancarlo Stanton‘s caliber, there are still plenty of other options on the market. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the club has interest in trading for Red Sox’ centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who could help bolster an outfield that currently features Jarrett Parker, Denard Span and Hunter Pence.

Bradley, 27, regressed a little during the 2017 season. After putting up career-best numbers in 2016, he finished his latest campaign with a .245/.323/.402 batting line, 17 home runs and 2.3 fWAR over 541 plate appearances. He was also sidelined for several weeks with a sprained right knee and injured his thumb on a slide into home plate. Despite his inconsistencies at the plate, however, he still profiles well on defense and would represent a massive upgrade for the Giants in center field.

Bradley may not have the power bat that Stanton brings to the plate, but there’s no denying that his defense and affordable contract make for an appealing package. Unlike the Marlins’ slugger, he’s scheduled to remain under team control through the 2020 season. Of course, should the Red Sox strike out in the Stanton sweepstakes, they may not want to relinquish one of the league’s best gloves, either.

Follow @wcoastfangirl