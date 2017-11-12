Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dodgers, Padres to play in Mexico in May 2018

By Bill BaerNov 12, 2017, 10:37 PM EST
The Dodgers and Padres will play a three-game regular season series in Monterrey, Mexico May 4-6 next year, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. The Padres will be the home team. Major League Baseball is expected to make an official announcement on Monday.

MLB plans to have six regular season series played in Mexico over the next four seasons. Furthermore, Shaikin notes, MLB also plans to open the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Asia, and a regular season series will be played in the United Kingdom during those seasons as well. Assuming Puerto Rico’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium is repaired following hurricane damage, the Indians and Twins will play there in April 17-18 next season.

Dodgers and Padres players will receive a $15,000 bonus for playing internationally, per the latest collective bargaining agreement. Non-player personnel will receive a $40,000 bonus, per Shaikin. That includes managers, coaches, trainers, and clubhouse staffers.

Report: Twins have asked Reds about availability of Raisel Iglesias

By Bill BaerNov 12, 2017, 7:53 PM EST
In their quest to add bullpen help, the Twins have inquired with the Reds about the availability of Raisel Iglesias, Jon Morosi reports.

Iglesias, 27, is signed for the next three seasons at a total of $14.5 million, though he can choose to opt out in any season in which he is eligible for arbitration. This past season, he finished with a 2.49 ERA, 28 saves, and a 92/27 K/BB ratio over 76 innings.

The Twins’ bullpen combined for a 4.40 ERA, the 22nd-worst mark out of 30 teams during the 2017 regular season. The bullpen’s collective strikeout rate, 19.8 percent, was second-lowest in baseball and the ‘pen combined to allow 83 home runs, the fifth-highest total. Adding Iglesias, or a similarly skilled reliever, would go a long way towards creating stability.