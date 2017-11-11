Report: Alex Cobb open to a potential deal with Cubs

Free agent right-hander Alex Cobb is not expected to accept the Rays’ one-year, $17.4 million qualifying offer. That’s hardly surprising, given his relative health and productivity in a free agent market that isn’t exactly teeming with viable starting pitchers. On Friday, Cobb hinted at a potential landing spot for the upcoming year, telling MLB Network Radio that he’d be “very honored” to discuss a deal with the Cubs’ Joe Maddon and pitching coach Jim Hickey.
Hickey’s relationship with Cobb goes back through the 30-year-old’s entire six-year career in the bigs, and it certainly seems like he’d be willing to vouch for the starter. “I’d say, ‘Go ahead, good job, yeah I’m on board,” Hickey said in an interview Thursday. “He’s a 30-year-old pitcher who’s probably sat on the shelf […] flirting for three seasons. The usage is minimal for a 30-year-old type of pitcher. What he did with basically two pitches in the American League East last year was remarkable, incredible really.”
Maddon also saw Cobb pitch during the last few years of his managerial stint with the Rays, but familiarity isn’t the only factor in play here. The Cubs are positioning themselves for another run at the playoffs in 2018 and will need to bolster their rotation after losing both Jake Arrieta and John Lackey to free agency this offseason. There are a number of options they could pursue, including Cobb’s former teammate Chris Archer, but serious talks aren’t expected to begin until the GM Meetings next week.
On paper, at least, it appears to be a solid match. After missing nearly two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Cobb ran his 2017 campaign with a 12-10 record in 29 starts, complementing his efforts with a 3.66 ERA, 2.2 BB/9 and 6.4 SO/9 through 176 1/3 innings. He reinvented his arsenal, leaning more on his four-seamer and curveball than his signature split-changeup and posted his best totals since 2014. Whether or not the Cubs intend to facilitate a reunion has yet to be seen, but they’ll undoubtedly have competition for the righty’s services if they sit on it too long.
Nippon-Ham Fighters’ pitcher-outfielder Shohei Otani is ready to make the jump to Major League Baseball, the two-way star announced during a press conference Saturday. “The other day I met with team officials and stated my intentions,” he said. “My request was met with warm words of support so I hope to do my best in America from next year on.”
The 23-year-old signed on with CAA Sports earlier this week and will be represented by lead agent Nez Balelo as he entertains offers from interested MLB teams. That’s assuming that Major League Baseball can hammer out the terms of a new posting system with the Players Association and Nippon Professional Baseball this offseason; specifically, that NPB can get the Players Association to agree to a one-time extension of the old posting system, which would grant the Nippon-Ham Fighters a $20 million posting fee for their star player. MLB is reportedly already on board with such a plan.
Assuming everything works out this winter, there’s another question dogging Otani: Will he continue to develop as a hybrid pitcher-outfielder in MLB, or will he hone in on a singular career track with his new team?
Just before I turned professional, I didn’t imagine I would be able to do both,” Otani said. “But since then, the fans have encouraged it, the coaches helped me, and manager (Hideki) Kuriyama made it possible. That has left me with a strong desire, to keep doing it, not only for me, but for them. I don’t know if it will be possible, but I want to hear what teams over there say and what kind of situations might be available. Until that process has started, I can’t say how it might work out.
No matter where he ends up playing on the field, Otani stressed his desire to improve, telling reporters he doesn’t consider himself “a complete player yet” and that his desire to get better has driven his impending move to MLB.
Despite playing through a nagging ankle injury, which culminated in surgery last month, he found marginal success in his fifth year of pro ball. He batted .332/.403/.540 with eight home runs and a .942 OPS through 231 plate appearances and maintained a 3-2 record in five starts, posting a 3.20 ERA, 6.8 BB/9 and 10.3 SO/9 over 25 1/3 innings.