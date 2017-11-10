The Yankees interviewed Eric Wedge? OK.

It was reported a bit ago that the New York Yankees interviewed former Mariner and Indians manager Eric Wedge ifor their open managing job on Thursday.

Um, OK.

Not to disparage Wedge, here, but I can’t remember the last time he was on anyone’s short list. He managed Cleveland from 2003-2009, and the Mariners from 2011-2013 compiling a career 774-846 (.478) record. Most of the wins came with a Cleveland team he took over while it was still competitive. He lost 95, 87, and 91 games in his three seasons in Seattle. His tenure ended ugly there too, with him publicly complaining about receiving no vote of confidence from the club before being let go and then, after being let go, saying “If they’d offered me a five-year contract, I wouldn’t have come back here.”

That rift may have been more attributable to the dysfunctional Mariners of that era as it was to Wedge, but guys who have been given ten years at the helm of teams, whose last job ended in a messy fashion and who then sit out four seasons aren’t considered hot managerial properties, especially for top jobs like the Yankees’ opening.

Wedge has spent last couple of years as a player-development coordinator for the Blue Jays, so it’s not like the Yankees are calling in semi-retired people or anything, but Wedge being interviewed certainly suggests that the Yankees are searching far and wide in order to find the man to replace Joe Girardi.

