The Astros’ World Series trophy was damaged during a fundraiser

By Ashley VarelaNov 10, 2017, 6:22 PM EST
It took the Astros 56 years to win a World Series trophy and only one week to damage it. According to a report from Wei-Huan Chen of the Houston Chronicle, among others, the 30-pound Commissioner’s Trophy slid off of a table during Wednesday’s “One Great Night in November,” a men’s-only fundraiser held at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.

According to the museum’s official statement, a guest grabbed for the trophy as it tumbled and inadvertently bent some of the flagpoles in the process. It appears to have been an easy fix for the conservation specialist in attendance, who whisked it away to a laboratory in the museum and returned it to Astros’ owner Jim Crane by the end of the night.

By far and away, the best detail of the story is in the Secret Service-level of attention brought about by the fall, per Chen: “Suddenly, men in tuxes were giggling about how ‘we’ll just have to win another one’ while a cohort of large men with earpieces assembled around the trophy like bodyguards.” This wasn’t the first time the trophy has gotten bent out of shape, but it’s definitely a less-thrilling tale than the crowd-surfing snafu during the Cubs’ celebration last year.

Byron Buxton wins the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award

By Ashley VarelaNov 10, 2017, 8:01 PM EST
This year’s Gold Glove Awards have already been passed out, but Friday saw some of the league’s top defenders earn additional accolades during the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Twins’ center fielder Byron Buxton earned top honors, taking home the first Wilson Award of his career as the best defensive player overall. Here are the rest of the winners:

The Dodgers were crowned the best Defensive Team of the Year for the first time, joining a pool of former winners that includes the 2014 Reds, 2015 Diamondbacks and 2016 Giants. Inside Edge gave some insight on their selection:

There was surprisingly little overlap with the Gold Glove winners this time around: only Simmons, Gordon, Buxton and Maldonado were named twice. As MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick pointed out, the Wilson awards take more advanced metrics into account when evaluating the nominees, giving particular weight to Inside Edge fielding data.

The rest of MLB’s end-of-year awards will be announced throughout next week, beginning with the Rookie of the Year Awards on Monday, November 13 at 6 PM ET.