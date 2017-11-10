Report: Marlins have discussed Giancarlo Stanton trade with Red Sox, Cardinals, Phillies and Giants

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Red Sox, Cardinals, Giants and Phillies have had preliminary talks with the Marlins regarding highly sought-after slugger Giancarlo Stanton. Talks aren’t expected to ramp up until the annual General Manager Meetings in Orlando next Monday, which of course means we’re due for a dozen or so new rumors between now and then.

Morosi points out that the Phillies are uniquely suited to take on the remainder of Stanton’s 13-year, $325 million contract, as they currently have a $6.35 million payroll heading into the 2018 season. The same can’t quite be said for the rest of the group: the Giants have nearly $167 million on the books for 2018, second only to the league-leading Dodgers, while the Red Sox rank fourth ($146.27 million) and the Cardinals rank sixth ($135.23 million). That said, Stanton can opt out of his contract following the 2020 season, at which point he’d only be due $77 million.

With plenty of room on their payroll and some high-profile prospects — and, to be fair, that counts for a lot here — a potential deal with the Phillies might appeal far more to the Marlins than it would to Stanton. Philadelphia is firmly entrenched in a rebuilding process and hasn’t been competitive in the playoffs for six straight years now. Whether the slugger exercises his full no-trade clause remains to be seen, but it certainly seems unlikely that he’d opt for a team that hasn’t surfaced above .500 since 2012.

Follow @wcoastfangirl