Byron Buxton wins the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award

This year’s Gold Glove Awards have already been passed out, but Friday saw some of the league’s top defenders earn additional accolades during the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Twins’ center fielder Byron Buxton earned top honors, taking home the first Wilson Award of his career as the best defensive player overall. Here are the rest of the winners:
- Best Pitcher: RHP Tyler Chatwood, Rockies
- Best Catcher: Martin Maldonado, Angels
- Best First Baseman: Carlos Santana, Indians
- Best Second Baseman: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies (two-time champ)
- Best Third Baseman: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (three-time champ)
- Best Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons, Angels (four-time champ)
- Best Left Fielder: Alex Gordon, Royals (two-time champ)
- Best Center Fielder: Byron Buxton, Twins
- Best Right Fielder: Yasiel Puig, Dodgers
The Dodgers were crowned the best Defensive Team of the Year for the first time, joining a pool of former winners that includes the 2014 Reds, 2015 Diamondbacks and 2016 Giants. Inside Edge gave some insight on their selection:
There was surprisingly little overlap with the Gold Glove winners this time around: only Simmons, Gordon, Buxton and Maldonado were named twice. As MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick pointed out, the Wilson awards take more advanced metrics into account when evaluating the nominees, giving particular weight to Inside Edge fielding data.
The rest of MLB’s end-of-year awards will be announced throughout next week, beginning with the Rookie of the Year Awards on Monday, November 13 at 6 PM ET.