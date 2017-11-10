Byron Buxton wins the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award

This year’s Gold Glove Awards have already been passed out, but Friday saw some of the league’s top defenders earn additional accolades during the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Twins’ center fielder Byron Buxton earned top honors, taking home the first Wilson Award of his career as the best defensive player overall. Here are the rest of the winners:

The Dodgers were crowned the best Defensive Team of the Year for the first time, joining a pool of former winners that includes the 2014 Reds, 2015 Diamondbacks and 2016 Giants. Inside Edge gave some insight on their selection:

The @Dodgers win the Wilson Best Defensive Team in Major League Baseball. They made many difficult plays late in the season. The Dodgers made 39 non-routine plays out of 146 chances (26.7%) in the second half of the 2017 season (Rank: 5th of 30 in MLB; League Avg: 21.6%).#MLB — Inside Edge (@InsideEdgeScout) November 10, 2017

There was surprisingly little overlap with the Gold Glove winners this time around: only Simmons, Gordon, Buxton and Maldonado were named twice. As MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick pointed out, the Wilson awards take more advanced metrics into account when evaluating the nominees, giving particular weight to Inside Edge fielding data.

The rest of MLB’s end-of-year awards will be announced throughout next week, beginning with the Rookie of the Year Awards on Monday, November 13 at 6 PM ET.

