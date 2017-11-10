Braves announce changes to their coaching staff

Their front office is like that old The Far Side comic in which the crisis clinic is on fire and floating over a waterfall, but the Atlanta Braves at least have a coaching staff in place.

Brain Snitker remains in charge as manager, but he now has Walt Weiss, who replaces Terry Pendleton as bench coach. In another move, Eric Young Sr. replaces Eddie Perez as first base coach. Finally, Sal Fasano has also been hired as a catching coach. Based on the last org chart I saw, they didn’t have someone dedicated to that before, though former catcher Eddie Perez no doubt assisted in this regard.

The rest of the staff — Kevin Seitzer as hitting coach, Jose Castro as his assistant, Chuck Hernandez as pitching coach and Ron Washington as third base coach — returns.

Worth observing that Snitker stood a good chance of getting fired at the end of this past season but was saved, in part, because the players wanted him back. It’s safe to assume that Braves will have a short leash on him in 2018. Meanwhile, his coaching staff has two guys in Weiss and Washington with big league managing experience.

One of ’em might as well save some time and change his first name to “interim.”

Follow @craigcalcaterra