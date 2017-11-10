Braves announce changes to their coaching staff

Their front office is like that old The Far Side comic in which the crisis clinic is on fire and floating over a waterfall, but the Atlanta Braves at least have a coaching staff in place.
Brain Snitker remains in charge as manager, but he now has Walt Weiss, who replaces Terry Pendleton as bench coach. In another move, Eric Young Sr. replaces Eddie Perez as first base coach. Finally, Sal Fasano has also been hired as a catching coach. Based on the last org chart I saw, they didn’t have someone dedicated to that before, though former catcher Eddie Perez no doubt assisted in this regard.
The rest of the staff — Kevin Seitzer as hitting coach, Jose Castro as his assistant, Chuck Hernandez as pitching coach and Ron Washington as third base coach — returns.
Worth observing that Snitker stood a good chance of getting fired at the end of this past season but was saved, in part, because the players wanted him back. It’s safe to assume that Braves will have a short leash on him in 2018. Meanwhile, his coaching staff has two guys in Weiss and Washington with big league managing experience.
One of ’em might as well save some time and change his first name to “interim.”
It was reported a bit ago that the New York Yankees interviewed former Mariner and Indians manager Eric Wedge ifor their open managing job on Thursday.
Um, OK.
Not to disparage Wedge, here, but I can’t remember the last time he was on anyone’s short list. He managed Cleveland from 2003-2009, and the Mariners from 2011-2013 compiling a career 774-846 (.478) record. Most of the wins came with a Cleveland team he took over while it was still competitive. He lost 95, 87, and 91 games in his three seasons in Seattle. His tenure ended ugly there too, with him publicly complaining about receiving no vote of confidence from the club before being let go and then, after being let go, saying “If they’d offered me a five-year contract, I wouldn’t have come back here.”
That rift may have been more attributable to the dysfunctional Mariners of that era as it was to Wedge, but guys who have been given ten years at the helm of teams, whose last job ended in a messy fashion and who then sit out four seasons aren’t considered hot managerial properties, especially for top jobs like the Yankees’ opening.
Wedge has spent last couple of years as a player-development coordinator for the Blue Jays, so it’s not like the Yankees are calling in semi-retired people or anything, but Wedge being interviewed certainly suggests that the Yankees are searching far and wide in order to find the man to replace Joe Girardi.