Witnesses say Roy Halladay’s plane was flying low, diving before crashing

New information came out yesterday about the plane crash which killed Roy Halladay on Tuesday afternoon.

An NTSB investigator told the press that witnesses reported seeing Halladay’s plane performing maneuvers at a low altitude before the crash. In addition, the website TMZ posted a video taken by boaters which appears to show Halladay flying high and then making steep dives toward the water, pulling up and doing it again. Investigators have not spoken to the people who provided the video yet, however. A pilot I know who watched the video said that the manner in which Halladay was flying could be described as “aggressive” for some pilots, though he stressed such a judgment would depend on the experience and skill level of the pilot.

The NTSB investigator said that the plane had two data recorders and both were recovered. There was no voice recorder. It appeared that no mayday call was made. He said, however, that the crash “looked like a high energy impact.” Between the steep diving, low maneuvering and the nature of the impact, it’s not hard to imagine that things went wrong very quickly.

It could be some time before an official NTSB reports comes, at which point a final determination of the cause of the crash will be made.

