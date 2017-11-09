Witnesses say Roy Halladay’s plane was flying low, diving before crashing

New information came out yesterday about the plane crash which killed Roy Halladay on Tuesday afternoon.
An NTSB investigator told the press that witnesses reported seeing Halladay’s plane performing maneuvers at a low altitude before the crash. In addition, the website TMZ posted a video taken by boaters which appears to show Halladay flying high and then making steep dives toward the water, pulling up and doing it again. Investigators have not spoken to the people who provided the video yet, however. A pilot I know who watched the video said that the manner in which Halladay was flying could be described as “aggressive” for some pilots, though he stressed such a judgment would depend on the experience and skill level of the pilot.
The NTSB investigator said that the plane had two data recorders and both were recovered. There was no voice recorder. It appeared that no mayday call was made. He said, however, that the crash “looked like a high energy impact.” Between the steep diving, low maneuvering and the nature of the impact, it’s not hard to imagine that things went wrong very quickly.
It could be some time before an official NTSB reports comes, at which point a final determination of the cause of the crash will be made.
As you’re probably aware, Major League Baseball is investigating the Atlanta Braves for scouting and free agent signing infractions in Latin America. The Braves front office is in turmoil as a result of these infractions, with general manager John Coppollela and a top assistant getting fired and, according to some reports, threatening litigation. The team is currently being run by former GM John Hart on an interim basis. The club was denied permission to interview Royals general manager Dayton Moore to fill the vacancies.
It’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to jump ship to join the Braves at the moment, as it’s unclear what penalties they will be assessed by Major League Baseball. Yes, the club has a good farm system, but it’s not unreasonable to think that MLB will take away draft picks and, possibly, rescind the signings of one or more international free agents as punishment. Unless and until that’s cleared up, the Braves aren’t going to have a ton of great candidates to choose from to fill their GM vacancy.
That limbo is going to last even longer, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN:
Baseball’s general manager meetings begin in Orlando on Monday, so John Hart — who may or may not still be with the club after penalties are announced — will represent the team. The Winter Meetings begin on December 10. It’s hard to imagine that the club will have someone permanent in place by then. Even if they do, his knowledge of the team and its assets will likely be limited due to having such little time on the job.
All of which is to say that the offseason is going just wonderfully for the Braves so far. Absolutely spiffy.