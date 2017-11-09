Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis after falling out of a tree

Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis following a fall from a tree on the property of his Georgia home over the weekend. Yost was working on a tree stand — he’s a big hunter — when he fell.
As of last night Yost was still in the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery. According to the Kansas City Star, it’s unclear if Yost will be well enough to make the Winter Meetings in Orlando next month, but it’s possible.
Here’s hoping you get well soon, Ned. Your fleece vest/button-down combos at the Winter Meetings are easily the best among managers who break out the fleece vest/button-down combos each year.
Red Sox catching prospect Daniel Flores has died due to complications during treatment for cancer, the Red Sox announced on Wednesday. According to a tweet from Victor Gomez, translated by Max Wildstein of The Sporting News, Flores was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer.
In a statement, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said, “Everyone at the Red Sox was shocked to hear of Daniel’s tragic passing. To see the life of a young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us. On behalf of the Red Sox organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel’s family.”
Flores, 17, was signed out of Venezuela this past July with a $3.1 million bonus. MLB Pipeline ranked the switch-hitting catcher as the fifth-best prospect in Boston’s system, estimating his arrival in the major leagues for 2022. Scouts praised him for his defense.