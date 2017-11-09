Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis after falling out of a tree

Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis following a fall from a tree on the property of his Georgia home over the weekend. Yost was working on a tree stand — he’s a big hunter — when he fell.

As of last night Yost was still in the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery. According to the Kansas City Star, it’s unclear if Yost will be well enough to make the Winter Meetings in Orlando next month, but it’s possible.

Here’s hoping you get well soon, Ned. Your fleece vest/button-down combos at the Winter Meetings are easily the best among managers who break out the fleece vest/button-down combos each year.

Follow @craigcalcaterra