Royals manager Ned Yost breaks pelvis falling out of tree

Royals manager Ned Yost broke his pelvis following a fall from a tree on the property of his Georgia home over the weekend. Yost was working on a tree stand — he’s a big hunter — when he fell.
As of last night Yost was still in the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery. According to the Kansas City Star, it’s unclear if Yost will be well enough to make the Winter Meetings in Orlando next month, but it’s possible.
Here’s hoping you get well soon, Ned. Your fleece vest/button-down combos at the Winter Meetings are easily the best among managers who break out the fleece vest/button-down combos each year.
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals have hired Derek Lilliquist as their new pitching coach.
Lilliquist was let go by the Cardinals after the 2017 regular season. He was replaced by Mike Maddux, who moved to St Louis. He replaces Mike Maddux, who was just in Washington. Time is a flat circle, folks.
Lilliquist takes over Washington pitching staff with one of the best rotations in baseball and a revamped bullpen that was a heck of a lot stronger in the second half than it was in the first. Not a bad situation to be in. Unless, of course, it gets worse this year in which case he’ll take a lot of the blame that would be attributable to mere regression otherwise. But hey, no one said coaching was easy.