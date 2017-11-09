Report: Marlins prefer to deal Giancarlo Stanton to Cardinals

Jon Heyman writes today that the Cardinals “are believed to be the team the Marlins would most like to make a deal with” as they plan to trade Giancarlo Stanton.

The thinking is that, among the teams which are reportedly interested in making a Stanton deal — that includes the Cards, the Giants, Phillies and Red Sox — St. Louis has the best pitching prospects to move. That said, the Marlins’ preferences might not matter all that much given that Stanton has a full no-trade clause and is reported to prefer to play on one of the coasts.

Take all reports into account, but know that we’ll hear a ton of them before any deal is done, many conflicting with the last, given how much interest there will be in baseball’s best slugger this offseason.

Follow @craigcalcaterra