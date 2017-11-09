Getty Images

Report: Marlins prefer to deal Giancarlo Stanton to Cardinals

By Craig Calcaterra Nov 9, 2017, 12:02 PM EST
Jon Heyman writes today that the Cardinals “are believed to be the team the Marlins would most like to make a deal with” as they plan to trade Giancarlo Stanton.

The thinking is that, among the teams which are reportedly interested in making a Stanton deal — that includes the Cards, the Giants, Phillies and Red Sox — St. Louis has the best pitching prospects to move. That said, the Marlins’ preferences might not matter all that much given that Stanton has a full no-trade clause and is reported to prefer to play on one of the coasts.

Take all reports into account, but know that we’ll hear a ton of them before any deal is done, many conflicting with the last, given how much interest there will be in baseball’s best slugger this offseason.

Nationals hire Derek Lilliquist as their pitching coach


By Craig Calcaterra Nov 9, 2017, 1:10 PM EST
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals have hired Derek Lilliquist as their new pitching coach.

Lilliquist was let go by the Cardinals after the 2017 regular season. He was replaced by Mike Maddux, who moved to St Louis. He replaces Mike Maddux, who was just in Washington. Time is a flat circle, folks.

Lilliquist takes over Washington pitching staff with one of the best rotations in baseball and a revamped bullpen that was a heck of a lot stronger in the second half than it was in the first. Not a bad situation to be in. Unless, of course, it gets worse this year in which case he’ll take a lot of the blame that would be attributable to mere regression otherwise. But hey, no one said coaching was easy.