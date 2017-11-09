Nationals hire Derek Lilliquist as their pitching coach

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals have hired Derek Lilliquist as their new pitching coach.

Lilliquist was let go by the Cardinals after the 2017 regular season. He was replaced by Mike Maddux, who moved to St Louis. He replaces Mike Maddux, who was just in Washington. Time is a flat circle, folks.

Lilliquist takes over Washington pitching staff with one of the best rotations in baseball and a revamped bullpen that was a heck of a lot stronger in the second half than it was in the first. Not a bad situation to be in. Unless, of course, it gets worse this year in which case he’ll take a lot of the blame that would be attributable to mere regression otherwise. But hey, no one said coaching was easy.

Follow @craigcalcaterra