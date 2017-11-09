Jae-gyun Hwang returns to Korea after “unforgettable and disappointing” season with Giants

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that infielder Jae-gyun Hwang has decided to return to South Korea after an “unforgettable and disappointing” season with the Giants, according to his agent Han Lee.
The Giants signed Hwang in January to a minor league contract with a major league salary of $1.5 million. He spent the first three months of the season with Triple-A Sacramento, where he hit .290/.336/.478 in 280 plate appearances. The Giants called him up at the end of June, but success didn’t follow him to the majors. In 57 big league plate appearances, Hwang hit a disappointing .154/.228/.231. The Giants sent him back down to the minors and didn’t bring him back up when rosters expanded in September.
Hwang, now 30, will return to the Korean Baseball Organization where he found tremendous success. Over parts of 10 seasons there from 2007-16, Hwang amassed a .785 OPS with 115 home runs and 173 stolen bases.
Awards season continues with the 2017 Silver Slugger Awards handed out on Thursday evening. Here are your winners:
American League
- C: Gary Sanchez (Yankees), first career Silver Slugger Award
- 1B: Eric Hosmer (Royals), first career Silver Slugger Award
- 2B: Jose Altuve (Astros), fourth career Silver Slugger Award (fourth consecutive)
- 3B: Jose Ramirez (Indians), first career Silver Slugger Award
- SS: Francisco Lindor (Indians), first career Silver Slugger Award
- OF: Aaron Judge (Yankees), first career Silver Slugger Award
- OF: Justin Upton (Angels), third career Silver Slugger Award
- OF: George Springer (Astros), first career Silver Slugger Award
- DH: Nelson Cruz (Mariners), second career Silver Slugger Award
Mike Trout deserved his sixth career Silver Slugger Award, but he missed some time with injury during the season and only played in 114 games. That likely explains why he was left out.
National League
- C: Buster Posey (Giants), fourth career Silver Slugger Award
- 1B: Paul Goldschmidt (Diamondbacks), third career Silver Slugger Award
- 2B: Daniel Murphy (Nationals), second career Silver Slugger Award
- 3B: Nolan Arenado (Rockies), third career Silver Slugger Award (third consecutive)
- SS: Corey Seager (Dodgers), second career Silver Slugger Award (second consecutive)
- OF: Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins), second career Silver Slugger Award
- OF: Marcell Ozuna (Marlins), first career Silver Slugger Award
- OF: Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), second career Silver Slugger Award (second consecutive)
- P: Adam Wainwright (Cardinals), first career Silver Slugger Award
Like Trout, Freddie Freeman was a deserving Silver Slugger Award candidate, but he was likely discounted due to missing time during the season with an injury. He played in only 117 games.
A couple of Reds players were snubbed. Joey Votto‘s rate stats compare favorably to Goldschmidt’s, as do Zack Cozart‘s to Seager’s. The winners had slight edges in some counting stats, but RBI and runs scored are dependent on the players’ teammates. It’s disappointing that managers and coaches, who vote on the Silver Slugger Awards, still place so much importance on them.
- Votto: .320/.454/.578, 36 HR, 100 RBI, 106 R
- Goldschmidt: .297/.404/.563, 36 HR, 120 RBI, 117 R
- Cozart: .297/.385/.548, 24 HR, 63 RBI, 80 R
- Seager: .295/.375/.479, 22 HR, 77 RBI, 85 R
Votto how now been in the league 11 years and has not won a single Silver Slugger Award.