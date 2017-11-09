Don Mattingly will return to manage the Marlins in 2018

If there was any doubt, the Marlins put them to rest on Thursday: Don Mattingly will manage the team in 2018, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Michael Hill, Marlins president of baseball operations, said, “I didn’t know a decision had to be made. He’s under contract. Just spoke to him today, he’s doing great.”
Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman bought the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria a couple months ago. That change in ownership saw some change in staff, so it was reasonable to think that Jeter might want to bring in a different manager. Mattingly is under contract through 2019, but that is not a guarantee of anything, as former Phillies manager Pete Mackanin can attest. Mackanin signed an extension with the Phillies in May and was fired at the end of the season.
Mattingly, 56, has managed the Marlins for two seasons, amassing a 156-167 (.483) record. He may manage the 2018 season without National League MVP candidate Giancarlo Stanton, as the Marlins are reportedly trying to trade him.
Awards season continues with the 2017 Silver Slugger Awards handed out on Thursday evening. Here are your winners:
American League
- C: Gary Sanchez (Yankees), first career Silver Slugger Award
- 1B: Eric Hosmer (Royals), first career Silver Slugger Award
- 2B: Jose Altuve (Astros), fourth career Silver Slugger Award (fourth consecutive)
- 3B: Jose Ramirez (Indians), first career Silver Slugger Award
- SS: Francisco Lindor (Indians), first career Silver Slugger Award
- OF: Aaron Judge (Yankees), first career Silver Slugger Award
- OF: Justin Upton (Angels), third career Silver Slugger Award
- OF: George Springer (Astros), first career Silver Slugger Award
- DH: Nelson Cruz (Mariners), second career Silver Slugger Award
Mike Trout deserved his sixth career Silver Slugger Award, but he missed some time with injury during the season and only played in 114 games. That likely explains why he was left out.
National League
- C: Buster Posey (Giants), fourth career Silver Slugger Award
- 1B: Paul Goldschmidt (Diamondbacks), third career Silver Slugger Award
- 2B: Daniel Murphy (Nationals), second career Silver Slugger Award
- 3B: Nolan Arenado (Rockies), third career Silver Slugger Award (third consecutive)
- SS: Corey Seager (Dodgers), second career Silver Slugger Award (second consecutive)
- OF: Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins), second career Silver Slugger Award
- OF: Marcell Ozuna (Marlins), first career Silver Slugger Award
- OF: Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), second career Silver Slugger Award (second consecutive)
- P: Adam Wainwright (Cardinals), first career Silver Slugger Award
Like Trout, Freddie Freeman was a deserving Silver Slugger Award candidate, but he was likely discounted due to missing time during the season with an injury. He played in only 117 games.
A couple of Reds players were snubbed. Joey Votto‘s rate stats compare favorably to Goldschmidt’s, as do Zack Cozart‘s to Seager’s. The winners had slight edges in some counting stats, but RBI and runs scored are dependent on the players’ teammates. It’s disappointing that managers and coaches, who vote on the Silver Slugger Awards, still place so much importance on them.
- Votto: .320/.454/.578, 36 HR, 100 RBI, 106 R
- Goldschmidt: .297/.404/.563, 36 HR, 120 RBI, 117 R
- Cozart: .297/.385/.548, 24 HR, 63 RBI, 80 R
- Seager: .295/.375/.479, 22 HR, 77 RBI, 85 R
Votto how now been in the league 11 years and has not won a single Silver Slugger Award.