Don Mattingly will return to manage the Marlins in 2018

If there was any doubt, the Marlins put them to rest on Thursday: Don Mattingly will manage the team in 2018, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Michael Hill, Marlins president of baseball operations, said, “I didn’t know a decision had to be made. He’s under contract. Just spoke to him today, he’s doing great.”

Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman bought the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria a couple months ago. That change in ownership saw some change in staff, so it was reasonable to think that Jeter might want to bring in a different manager. Mattingly is under contract through 2019, but that is not a guarantee of anything, as former Phillies manager Pete Mackanin can attest. Mackanin signed an extension with the Phillies in May and was fired at the end of the season.

Mattingly, 56, has managed the Marlins for two seasons, amassing a 156-167 (.483) record. He may manage the 2018 season without National League MVP candidate Giancarlo Stanton, as the Marlins are reportedly trying to trade him.

