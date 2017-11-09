Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton highlight 2017 Silver Slugger Award winners

Awards season continues with the 2017 Silver Slugger Awards handed out on Thursday evening. Here are your winners:

American League

Mike Trout deserved his sixth career Silver Slugger Award, but he missed some time with injury during the season and only played in 114 games. That likely explains why he was left out.

National League

Like Trout, Freddie Freeman was a deserving Silver Slugger Award candidate, but he was likely discounted due to missing time during the season with an injury. He played in only 117 games.

A couple of Reds players were snubbed. Joey Votto‘s rate stats compare favorably to Goldschmidt’s, as do Zack Cozart‘s to Seager’s. The winners had slight edges in some counting stats, but RBI and runs scored are dependent on the players’ teammates. It’s disappointing that managers and coaches, who vote on the Silver Slugger Awards, still place so much importance on them.

Votto : .320/.454/.578, 36 HR, 100 RBI, 106 R

: .320/.454/.578, 36 HR, 100 RBI, 106 R Goldschmidt: .297/.404/.563, 36 HR, 120 RBI, 117 R

Cozart : .297/.385/.548, 24 HR, 63 RBI, 80 R

: .297/.385/.548, 24 HR, 63 RBI, 80 R Seager: .295/.375/.479, 22 HR, 77 RBI, 85 R

Votto how now been in the league 11 years and has not won a single Silver Slugger Award.

Follow @Baer_Bill