Mark Canha undergoes wrist surgery

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Athletics outfielder Mark Canha underwent surgery on his right wrist. He’s expected to be ready once spring training begins.

Canha, 28, hit a meager .208/.262/.382 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 187 plate appearances in 2017. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Nashville, batting .283/.373/.529 with 12 homers and 50 RBI across 317 PA.

Assuming he’s able to stay healthy, Canha should contribute off the bench for the A’s next season. He will be under team control through 2021.

