Chip Hale joins Nationals as a bench coach

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Chip Hale will be the Nationals’ new bench coach.
Hale, 52, was the Athletics’ third base coach during the 2017 season. Before that, he managed the Diamondbacks for two seasons in 2015-16, leading them to an overall 148-176 (.457) record.
Hale joins the coaching staff under new Nationals manager Dave Martinez. Kevin Long joined the team as a hitting coach and Bob Henley returned as a third base coach.
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Athletics outfielder Mark Canha underwent surgery on his right wrist. He’s expected to be ready once spring training begins.
Canha, 28, hit a meager .208/.262/.382 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 187 plate appearances in 2017. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Nashville, batting .283/.373/.529 with 12 homers and 50 RBI across 317 PA.
Assuming he’s able to stay healthy, Canha should contribute off the bench for the A’s next season. He will be under team control through 2021.