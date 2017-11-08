Chip Hale joins Nationals as a bench coach

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Chip Hale will be the Nationals’ new bench coach.

Hale, 52, was the Athletics’ third base coach during the 2017 season. Before that, he managed the Diamondbacks for two seasons in 2015-16, leading them to an overall 148-176 (.457) record.

Hale joins the coaching staff under new Nationals manager Dave Martinez. Kevin Long joined the team as a hitting coach and Bob Henley returned as a third base coach.

