Shohei Otani has hired a U.S. agent

By Craig CalcaterraNov 7, 2017, 9:06 AM EST
1 Comment

Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports that Japanese star Shohei Otani has chosen CAA to represent him in the United States.

This is significant in that, while Otani had voiced his intention to come to the majors next year, his lack of a U.S. agent suggested that he was not yet fully committed to the plan. Which would be understandable given the financial incentives involved. If he comes next year or in 2019, he’ll be subject to international bonus limitations, which would pay him a fraction of what he’d be worth on the open market. If he waits two more years, he’d not be subject to it. Hiring CAA, however, suggests that he’s planning to make the move now.

There are still some hurdles to jump before Otani can make his way to a U.S. team. Most notably the need for the majors and NPB to work out the details of a new posting system, given that the previous posting system has expired. Assuming that gets taken care of, baseball’s most notable dual threat — Otani is an ace pitcher and an elite slugger — will be on his way to a ballpark near you.

Cubs make qualifying offers to Jake Arrieta, Wade Davis

By Bill BaerNov 6, 2017, 10:22 PM EST
3 Comments

Patrick Mooney of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the Cubs have made $17.4 million qualifying offers to starter Jake Arrieta and closer Wade Davis. They will have 10 days to accept or reject it. Both are expected to reject it.

Arrieta, 31, is coming off of a season in which he went 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA and a 163/55 K/BB ratio across 168 1/3 innings. He is arguably the top starting pitcher available via free agency. Given that, he is expected to command a hefty multi-year deal.

Davis, 32, saved 32 games with a 2.30 ERA and a 79/28 K/BB ratio in 58 2/3 innings in 2017. While $17.4 million may be what he ends up procuring annually, the right-hander is almost certain to receive a multi-year deal which is why it’s a foregone conclusion that he will turn down the Cubs’ qualifying offer.

 