John Lackey plans to pitch in 2018

When John Lackey exited after a 1-2-3 fifth inning in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Cubs last month, many assumed that marked his final appearance in the major leagues. The now 39-year-old was expected to retire.

Lackey is not retiring and intends to pitch in 2018, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. He’s a free agent, so he will be looking for major league deals heading into spring training.

Lackey finished the 2017 regular season with a 4.59 ERA and a 149/53 K/BB ratio in 170 2/3 innings across 30 starts and one relief appearance with the Cubs. He led the National League, allowing 36 home runs. Pitching, however, is always in demand so Lackey should still draw some interest despite his age and declining numbers.

