Bartolo Colon plans to pitch in 2018

John Lackey isn’t the only veteran pitcher who intends to come back for another year in 2018. Bartolo Colon also wants to pitch next year, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports.

Colon, 44, spent the past season with the Braves and Twins. He struggled in 28 starts, putting up an aggregate 6.48 ERA with an 89/35 K/BB ratio over 143 innings.

Last November, the Braves inked Colon to a one-year, $12.5 million deal. They released him in July and he signed with the Twins shortly thereafter. Given his age and his horrendous performance throughout the past season, Colon may have to settle for a minor league contract.

