Bartolo Colon plans to pitch in 2018

John Lackey isn’t the only veteran pitcher who intends to come back for another year in 2018. Bartolo Colon also wants to pitch next year, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports.
Colon, 44, spent the past season with the Braves and Twins. He struggled in 28 starts, putting up an aggregate 6.48 ERA with an 89/35 K/BB ratio over 143 innings.
Last November, the Braves inked Colon to a one-year, $12.5 million deal. They released him in July and he signed with the Twins shortly thereafter. Given his age and his horrendous performance throughout the past season, Colon may have to settle for a minor league contract.
When John Lackey exited after a 1-2-3 fifth inning in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Cubs last month, many assumed that marked his final appearance in the major leagues. The now 39-year-old was expected to retire.
Lackey is not retiring and intends to pitch in 2018, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. He’s a free agent, so he will be looking for major league deals heading into spring training.
Lackey finished the 2017 regular season with a 4.59 ERA and a 149/53 K/BB ratio in 170 2/3 innings across 30 starts and one relief appearance with the Cubs. He led the National League, allowing 36 home runs. Pitching, however, is always in demand so Lackey should still draw some interest despite his age and declining numbers.