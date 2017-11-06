Reds do not make qualifying offer to Zack Cozart

C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Reds will not make a $17.4 million qualifying offer to shortstop Zack Cozart.

Cozart, 32, had the best season of his career in 2017, batting .297/.385/.548 with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, and 80 runs scored in 507 plate appearances. He also played solid defense at a key position on the diamond.

Cozart is easily the most attractive free agent shortstop on the market. Other free agent shortstops include J.J. Hardy, Jose Reyes, Alcides Escobar, Alexi Amarista, Ruben Tejada, Erick Aybar, and Eduardo Nunez.

Earlier this season, there had been some rumblings that the Reds wanted to sign Cozart to an extension, but obviously nothing got done and he’ll test his value in free agency. Jose Peraza will most likely be the Reds’ everyday shortstop if Cozart ends up elsewhere.

