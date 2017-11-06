Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Reds do not make qualifying offer to Zack Cozart

By Bill BaerNov 6, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Reds will not make a $17.4 million qualifying offer to shortstop Zack Cozart.

Cozart, 32, had the best season of his career in 2017, batting .297/.385/.548 with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, and 80 runs scored in 507 plate appearances. He also played solid defense at a key position on the diamond.

Cozart is easily the most attractive free agent shortstop on the market. Other free agent shortstops include J.J. Hardy, Jose Reyes, Alcides Escobar, Alexi Amarista, Ruben Tejada, Erick Aybar, and Eduardo Nunez.

Earlier this season, there had been some rumblings that the Reds wanted to sign Cozart to an extension, but obviously nothing got done and he’ll test his value in free agency. Jose Peraza will most likely be the Reds’ everyday shortstop if Cozart ends up elsewhere.

Indians make $17.4 million qualifying offer to Carlos Santana

By Bill BaerNov 6, 2017, 7:11 PM EST
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Indians will make a $17.4 million qualifying offer to first baseman Carlos Santana.

Santana, 31, hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 667 plate appearances this past season. He’s been pretty consistent over his eight year career, reaching 600-plus trips to the plate and posting an above-average OPS in each of the last seven years.

Santana also possesses some positional flexibility. While a team would not want to use the former catcher behind the dish, he can play third base as well as either outfield corner.