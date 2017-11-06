Indians make $17.4 million qualifying offer to Carlos Santana

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Indians will make a $17.4 million qualifying offer to first baseman Carlos Santana.

Santana, 31, hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 667 plate appearances this past season. He’s been pretty consistent over his eight year career, reaching 600-plus trips to the plate and posting an above-average OPS in each of the last seven years.

Santana also possesses some positional flexibility. While a team would not want to use the former catcher behind the dish, he can play third base as well as either outfield corner.

