Indians make $17.4 million qualifying offer to Carlos Santana

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Indians will make a $17.4 million qualifying offer to first baseman Carlos Santana.
Santana, 31, hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 667 plate appearances this past season. He’s been pretty consistent over his eight year career, reaching 600-plus trips to the plate and posting an above-average OPS in each of the last seven years.
Santana also possesses some positional flexibility. While a team would not want to use the former catcher behind the dish, he can play third base as well as either outfield corner.
Major League Baseball has announced the finalists for various awards given by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Here they are.
American League Rookie of the Year
National League Rookie of the Year
American League Manager of the Year
- Terry Francona (Indians)
- A.J. Hinch (Astros)
- Paul Molitor (Twins)
National League Manager of the Year
- Bud Black (Rockies)
- Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks)
- Dave Roberts (Dodgers)
American League Cy Young
National League Cy Young
American League Most Valuable Player
- 2B Jose Altuve (Astros)
- OF Aaron Judge (Yankees)
- 3B Jose Ramirez (Indians)
National League Most Valuable Player
The schedule for awards announcements:
- Nov. 7: Rawlings Gold Gloves
- Nov. 9: Louisville Silver Sluggers
- Nov. 10: Wilson Defensive Players of the Year
- Nov. 13: Rookies of the Year
- Nov. 14: Managers of the Year
- Nov. 15: Cy Youngs
- Nov. 16: MVPs
Remember that voting for these awards was completed before the start of the playoffs. So, for example, the Astros winning the World Series won’t impact Hinch’s chances of winning the AL Manager of the Year Award.