Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Giants pick up 2018 options for Madison Bumgarner, Matt Moore, and Pablo Sandoval

By Bill BaerNov 6, 2017, 4:05 PM EST
6 Comments

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the Giants have picked up the 2018 options for starters Madison Bumgarner and Matt Moore, as well as third baseman Pablo Sandoval.

Bumgarner, 28, had an option worth $12 million and has another one for 2019 worth the same. He made only 17 starts this past season because he injured his ribs and shoulder in a dirt bike accident back in April. The lefty finished with a 3.32 ERA and a 101/20 K/BB ratio in 111 innings.

Moore, 28, had the worst season of his career in 2017. He led the league with 15 losses while accruing a 5.52 ERA and a 148/67 K/BB ratio in 174 1/3 innings. Moore’s 2018 option is worth $9 million and he also has a 2019 option worth $10 million.

Sandoval, 31, rejoined the Giants after the Red Sox released him shortly after the second half began. He didn’t hit particularly well, putting up a .622 OPS in Boston and .638 in San Francisco. His 2018 option is worth $18 million, as is his 2019 option. He also has a 2020 club option worth $17 million.

The Sandoval decision is likely the most confusing, given how quickly he has declined as a player, as well as his injury history and his perception as a player overall. As Grant Brisbee of McCovey Chronicles explains, the Giants decided to keep Sandoval around because they’re only paying him the major league minimum. The Red Sox are paying his salary minus that major league minimum. So the Giants can bring Sandoval into camp and if he looks like he can produce, he will have a bench role on the 25-man roster. If he doesn’t look good in spring training, the Giants can cut him with no penalty whatsoever.

Indians make $17.4 million qualifying offer to Carlos Santana

Ron Schwane/Getty Images
By Bill BaerNov 6, 2017, 7:11 PM EST
1 Comment

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Indians will make a $17.4 million qualifying offer to first baseman Carlos Santana.

Santana, 31, hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 667 plate appearances this past season. He’s been pretty consistent over his eight year career, reaching 600-plus trips to the plate and posting an above-average OPS in each of the last seven years.

Santana also possesses some positional flexibility. While a team would not want to use the former catcher behind the dish, he can play third base as well as either outfield corner.