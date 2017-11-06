Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Dodgers exercise Logan Forsythe’s 2018 option

By Bill BaerNov 6, 2017, 6:15 PM EST
MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports that the Dodgers have exercised the 2018 option for second baseman Logan Forsythe, worth $8.5 million.

Forsythe, 30, hit .224/.351/.327 with six home runs and 36 RBI in 439 plate appearances during the regular season for the Dodgers. He did play solid defense at both second base and third base. In the playoffs, he was much more successful at the plate, batting .297/.435/.351 in 46 plate appearances.

Chase Utley is a free agent but with Forsythe back in the fold, the Dodgers don’t have much to worry about at that position. Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor can also play second base as needed.

Indians make $17.4 million qualifying offer to Carlos Santana

By Bill BaerNov 6, 2017, 7:11 PM EST
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Indians will make a $17.4 million qualifying offer to first baseman Carlos Santana.

Santana, 31, hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 667 plate appearances this past season. He’s been pretty consistent over his eight year career, reaching 600-plus trips to the plate and posting an above-average OPS in each of the last seven years.

Santana also possesses some positional flexibility. While a team would not want to use the former catcher behind the dish, he can play third base as well as either outfield corner.