Cubs make qualifying offers to Jake Arrieta, Wade Davis

Patrick Mooney of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the Cubs have made $17.4 million qualifying offers to starter Jake Arrieta and closer Wade Davis. They will have 10 days to accept or reject it. Both are expected to reject it.

Arrieta, 31, is coming off of a season in which he went 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA and a 163/55 K/BB ratio across 168 1/3 innings. He is arguably the top starting pitcher available via free agency. Given that, he is expected to command a hefty multi-year deal.

Davis, 32, saved 32 games with a 2.30 ERA and a 79/28 K/BB ratio in 58 2/3 innings in 2017. While $17.4 million may be what he ends up procuring annually, the right-hander is almost certain to receive a multi-year deal which is why it’s a foregone conclusion that he will turn down the Cubs’ qualifying offer.

