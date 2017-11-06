Cardinals release Trevor Rosenthal

The Cardinals announced on Monday that the club has granted pitcher Trevor Rosenthal his unconditional release. This comes as no surprise because Rosenthal underwent Tommy John surgery back in August and will miss the entire 2018 season as a result.

Rosenthal, 27, finished the 2017 season with a 3.40 ERA and a 76/20 K/BB ratio across 47 2/3 innings. He was one of the game’s better closers in 2014-15, racking up 93 saves with a combined 2.65 ERA. Once he’s done rehabbing, Rosenthal should generate a good deal of interest.

Seung-hwan Oh should handle save situations for the Cardinals next year. He recorded 20 saves in 2017.

