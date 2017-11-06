Cardinals release Trevor Rosenthal

The Cardinals announced on Monday that the club has granted pitcher Trevor Rosenthal his unconditional release. This comes as no surprise because Rosenthal underwent Tommy John surgery back in August and will miss the entire 2018 season as a result.
Rosenthal, 27, finished the 2017 season with a 3.40 ERA and a 76/20 K/BB ratio across 47 2/3 innings. He was one of the game’s better closers in 2014-15, racking up 93 saves with a combined 2.65 ERA. Once he’s done rehabbing, Rosenthal should generate a good deal of interest.
Seung-hwan Oh should handle save situations for the Cardinals next year. He recorded 20 saves in 2017.
Patrick Mooney of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the Cubs have made $17.4 million qualifying offers to starter Jake Arrieta and closer Wade Davis. They will have 10 days to accept or reject it. Both are expected to reject it.
Arrieta, 31, is coming off of a season in which he went 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA and a 163/55 K/BB ratio across 168 1/3 innings. He is arguably the top starting pitcher available via free agency. Given that, he is expected to command a hefty multi-year deal.
Davis, 32, saved 32 games with a 2.30 ERA and a 79/28 K/BB ratio in 58 2/3 innings in 2017. While $17.4 million may be what he ends up procuring annually, the right-hander is almost certain to receive a multi-year deal which is why it’s a foregone conclusion that he will turn down the Cubs’ qualifying offer.