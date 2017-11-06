Cardinals extend $17.4 million qualifying offer to Lance Lynn

MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch reports that the Cardinals have extended a $17.4 million qualifying offer to starter Lance Lynn.
Lynn, 30, missed the entire 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He came back and had a solid year this past season, making 33 starts with a 3.43 ERA and a 153/78 K/BB ratio in 186 1/3 innings. That would seem to lay to rest any doubt about his effectiveness post-surgery, though his velocity and peripherals saw marginal declines.
In the likely event Lynn rejects the qualifying offer, he will join a free agent pool that also includes starters Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish, and Alex Cobb.
Patrick Mooney of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the Cubs have made $17.4 million qualifying offers to starter Jake Arrieta and closer Wade Davis. They will have 10 days to accept or reject it. Both are expected to reject it.
Arrieta, 31, is coming off of a season in which he went 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA and a 163/55 K/BB ratio across 168 1/3 innings. He is arguably the top starting pitcher available via free agency. Given that, he is expected to command a hefty multi-year deal.
Davis, 32, saved 32 games with a 2.30 ERA and a 79/28 K/BB ratio in 58 2/3 innings in 2017. While $17.4 million may be what he ends up procuring annually, the right-hander is almost certain to receive a multi-year deal which is why it’s a foregone conclusion that he will turn down the Cubs’ qualifying offer.