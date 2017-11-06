BBWAA awards finalists announced

Major League Baseball has announced the finalists for various awards given by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Here they are.
American League Rookie of the Year
- OF Andrew Benintendi (Red Sox)
- OF Aaron Judge (Yankees)
- OF Trey Mancini (Orioles)
National League Rookie of the Year
- 1B Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)
- 1B Josh Bell (Pirates)
- SS Paul DeJong (Cardinals)
American League Manager of the Year
- Terry Francona (Indians)
- A.J. Hinch (Astros)
- Paul Molitor (Twins)
National League Manager of the Year
- Bud Black (Rockies)
- Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks)
- Dave Roberts (Dodgers)
- Corey Kluber (Indians)
- Chris Sale (Red Sox)
- Luis Severino (Yankees)
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers)
- Max Scherzer (Nationals)
- Stephen Strasburg (Nationals)
American League Most Valuable Player
- 2B Jose Altuve (Astros)
- OF Aaron Judge (Yankees)
- 3B Jose Ramirez (Indians)
National League Most Valuable Player
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt (Diamondbacks)
- OF Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins)
- 1B Joey Votto (Reds)
The schedule for awards announcements:
- Nov. 7: Rawlings Gold Gloves
- Nov. 9: Louisville Silver Sluggers
- Nov. 10: Wilson Defensive Players of the Year
- Nov. 13: Rookies of the Year
- Nov. 14: Managers of the Year
- Nov. 15: Cy Youngs
- Nov. 16: MVPs
Remember that voting for these awards was completed before the start of the playoffs. So, for example, the Astros winning the World Series won’t impact Hinch’s chances of winning the AL Manager of the Year Award.