Vin Scully on anthem protest: “I will never watch another NFL game”

Dodgers’ broadcasting legend Vin Scully didn’t hold back when asked to share his thoughts on the ongoing national anthem protests in the NFL. Addressing a crowd gathered for “An Evening with Vin Scully” at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Scully expressed his disappointment with the NFL players who elected to take a knee in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

“I have only one personal thought, really. And I am so disappointed,” Scully said. “I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it’s not that I’m some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year. Didn’t go anywhere. Didn’t do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game.”

Here’s the video footage of his comments:

It’s disappointing, albeit not surprising, to see Scully miss the mark here so completely. From the moment Colin Kaepernick took a knee last August — and with every subsequent act of protest he inspired — demonstrating during the national anthem has never been about dishonoring military veterans and service members, but about condemning racially-motivated violence against Black people and people of color in the United States.

One can safely assume this is also how Scully felt about Athletics’ catcher Bruce Maxwell when he became the first Major League Baseball player to take a knee in September, though he didn’t specifically address the topic during Saturday’s event. While it would be easy to write this off as another old white guy out of touch with the social and political problems of today’s society, that only trivializes an important issue. If any positive change is going to stem from these silent protests, it will require those in positions of power and influence to become allies, not adversaries.

